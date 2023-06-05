SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team is being asked to tip our hand about a new spot on Tipp Hill.

A viewer named Dominique wrote the YS Team wondering what’s next for the former George O’dea’s pub.

The building is sandwiched between West Fayette Street and Wilbur Avenue.

Michele Roesch and her mother Nora are about to open Emerald Cocktail Kitchen.

Roesch’s father owned and ran O’dea’s Pub for 20 years, from 2000-2020.

The mother and daughter currently run The Brasserie Bar & Bistro in Camillus.

Roesch said Emerald Cocktail Kitchen will offer craft cocktails, beer, wine, and small, sharable plates.

Construction to transform the quirky building into a three-story lounge with a rooftop bar, started last year. Roesch said crews had to reinforce the building and do a lot of work on the inside. They also expanded the kitchen and added the rooftop bar.

Roesch said the goal is to have a soft opening later this month and a grand opening in mid-July to showcase the rooftop bar.