TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer! We have an update to a previous Q&A regarding one of America’s favorite restaurants.
Fans of Chick-fil-A will have another location to get their fill of chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.
The Town of DeWitt Planning and Zoning Department confirmed to the Your Stories Team that the planning board has approved the plan to bring a Chick-fil-A to a vacant lot near the intersection of Erie Blvd E. and Bridge Street.
For those familiar with the area, it’s the former site Uncle Sam’s nightclub and The Country Club.
According to the site survey filed with the Town of DeWitt, customers will enter the Chick-fil-A by taking Bridge Street to Celi Drive.
The planning department said a traffic light will be added at the intersection of Bridge Street and Celi Drive.
The Chick-Fil-A proposal is part of a project called Canalway Commons. It’s been listed on the Town’s Planning Board’s agendas since 2021.
It’s not clear when construction will begin. The developer did not return our call for comment.
This will be the third Chick-fil-A in Onondaga County. Another Chick-fil-A is proposed for Sweetheart Corner on the North Syracuse/Clay border. That project is still going through the planning board approval process.
Another Chick-fil-A at the Chittenango Travel Plaza on the Thruway in Madison County, opened last September.
