SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Viewer, Arnold Palmer, contacted the YS Team wondering why the Lights on the Lake holiday display stays illuminated overnight when the display closes at 10 p.m.

Palmer mentioned he saw the lights shine all night on December 27 into the early morning hours of December 28.

Palmer was concerned about electricity costs.

Carrie Wojtaszek, with Galaxy Media Company, the group that partners with Onondaga County for the famous holiday display at Onondaga Lake Park, said the lights are not kept on overnight.

She said the display goes dark by 11:30 p.m. Most lights are turned off manually, while others are operated by a timer.

However, she did confirm that the lights were kept on overnight on December 27 for a promotional video shoot and again on a night in early January.

But again, normally the lights are off overnight, which was the case when we shot video of the dark display early Monday morning, January 9.

As for electricity costs, Wojtaszek said taxpayers don’t pay that bill, which can run between $7,000 and $10,000. She said all costs associated with Lights on the Lake are covered by ticket sales and sponsorships.

Wojtaszek said attendance for Lights on the Lake typically ranges from 38,000 to 45,000 vehicles each year.

The light display runs through January, 13th.