LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We love the variety of questions we received from our viewers on the Your Stories Q&A segment. Sometimes it’s about signs of progress and sometimes it’s just about a sign.

Viewer Cindi Gannon, sent the following to the YS Team:

I’m wondering about the sign at The Liverpool Village Cemetery. I swear the sign says Liberpool

instead of Liverpool.

While far from a common question, the Village of Liverpool Clerk, Mary Ellen Sims, said the village had been asked before if the sign is misspelled.

It’s not a typo, it’s an Old English font on the sign where lowercase “v” looks like a “b.”

The sign, installed in 2021, was part of a $265,000 cemetery revitalization project. Sims said $250,000 was paid for by a NY State and Municipal Facilities Program grant.

“The work involved reconstruction of various roadways in the cemetery, enhancement of the signage within the site, stabilization of the stone retaining wall along Tulip Street, paver walk, removal of old trees, planting of new trees, lighted walkway, removal of grass on the sloped areas with replanting of ground cover,” Sims said via email.

The cemetery, which was founded in 1846, was registered in the National Register of Historic Places.