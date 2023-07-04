SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!
The New York State Fair is several weeks away, but that’s not stopping us from answering your questions.
Question: Is Centro adding more Park-N-Ride stops for this year’s fair?
A spokesperson for Centro said a driver shortage is once again preventing the agency from offering more Park-N-Ride options.
“We continue to be short about 40 bus operators and that is the sole reason why our State Fair schedule remains the status quo from last year. Our plan is to add more State Fair Park-N-Rides in the future as staffing increases and allows. We are committed to helping people get to the Fair as we have for many years,” Centro’s VP of Communications, Steven Koegel said in an email.
For the third straight year, the following locations are only being offered for the upcoming fair:
- Downtown Syracuse transportation hub on South Salina Street
- Destiny USA, Solar Street parking lot
- Long Branch Park in Liverpool
According to the NYS Fair website:
The cost of the Park-N-Ride shuttles will be only $1.00 for adults, $.50 for persons with a disability, seniors, and children 6-9 years of age. Parking at Park-N-Ride locations is free.
