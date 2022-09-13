(WSYR-TV)- Joseph Harrington sent the Your Stories Team the following question:
What is the update on the Sheldon Beach project?
Sheldon Beach is located on the waterfront known as Flat Rock. It’s near the SUNY Oswego campus and the Oswego Steam Station.
Mayor Billy Barlow described the Flat Rock location as a secret hideout for college students. Now, the city wants to transform it into a park that can be enjoyed by all residents.
The $150,000 plan includes a parking area, green space, picnic tables, public restrooms, and a walking trail to the Flat Rock waterfront.
When the city announced the project in late May, it was originally supposed to take seven weeks. However, Mayor Barlow said that work has been delayed because the city is also in the process of building a skate park on the East Linear Riverwalk on Canal Street.
He said the work on the skate park has slowed the progress of Sheldon Beach. Both projects are now scheduled to be completed by mid-October.
