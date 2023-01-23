CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The great fall of Great Northern Mall has led to great questions for the Your Stories Team.

Viewer David Kelefant, wrote the YS Team wondering what happened to the last remaining stores that were left at the defunct mall.

Stores such as Bath and Body Works and Old Navy cleared out in late November when the mall shuttered.

We know Old Navy decided to stay in Clay, relocating to Cor Center off NY-31. A public relations representative for the chain store said it was slated to open in late January.

In a recent YS Q&A, a viewer asked if Bath and Body Works and LensCrafters would resurface in Clay. The planning commissioner for the Town of Clay said he was not aware of such plans.

We do know of at least one store sticking around, despite the mall being closed.

Joe Bright, the owner of Dunk & Bright Furniture, said his store inside the old Macy’s is not closing.

Bright said there’s been confusion from customers thinking the furniture store will close now that the mall is shuttered. Again, Bright said they will remain open.

Bright said the mall closure does not impact his store because they are not renting tenants. Dunk & Bright purchased the former Macy’s in 2021.

Despite the dead mall, Bright said his business is alive and well. He said sales have surpassed expectations he had when they moved into their new location last April.