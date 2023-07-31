SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

According to AAA, gas prices are up about $.11 in one week in the Syracuse region. Currently, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Salt City is $3.79.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis, told the Your Stories Team that he expects prices to climb at least another $.10 a gallon in the next week or so.

According to AAA, the national average currently sits at $3.75 a gallon.

De Haan said in a tweet that it’s the highest the national average has been since last November.

What’s causing the current spike in prices?

De Haan said there are a “myriad” of factors causing the recent climb. He said the heat wave that’s been impacting the South took a toll on refineries in Texas and Louisiana. He said refineries in those states have experienced power outages due to the heat, knocking production offline.

“Refineries are exposed to the elements and extreme temperatures and extreme heat can lead to power outages. Even a brief power outage can have a refinery almost having to do a week long process to get completely back online,” De Haan said.

The rising price of oil is another major reason for climbing gas prices.

“The main culprit is the price of oil which has increased about 15 percent in July, surpassing the 80 dollar per barrel mark. Oil is the key ingredient in the production of gasoline,” AAA said in a news release.

De Haan pointed to a lack of oil supply going into the gasoline market, compounded by major powers cutting production.

“Saudi Arabia has led a production cut that they have extended into August…with Saudi Arabia and Russia’s production cuts, that’s pushed the price of oil up,” De Haan said.