TOWN OF MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Families won’t have to wait long to enjoy a nearly $1 million makeover to the current playground located near the beach.

The playground has been closed since last fall as crews worked on the additions.

According to the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the playground is set to open early to mid-June.

The office’s communications department said it’s just waiting on the safety surface to cure and a safety inspection.

the playground has two new sections, one for those 2-5 years of age and second play area for those ages 5-12.

Some of the new features include, a playhouse, crawl tunnel, vegetable climber, clubhouse, slides, play towers, arch bridge, rollerslide and a we-go-round.

The parks department said the $910,260 project also includes landscaping around the playground.

A formal dedication is expected to take place in August.