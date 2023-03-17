

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Your Stories Team continues to get questions about the dark street lights on I-690 in Syracuse. The viewers contacting the YS Team want to know when they’ll be fixed.

We first brought your concerns to Syracuse’s City Hall in November. It’s been nearly four months, so we wanted to provide an update.

A problem area continues to be on I-690 West, from the Geddes street exit to Syracuse City limits. The YS Team counted about 20 lights out along that stretch.

The city told the YS Team, it still has about 120 street lights either out or missing on I-690 and I-81. That number includes entrance and exit ramps.

That number is about the same amount the city provided NewsChannel 9 when we reported on the problem last fall.

When we ran our first story, we were told it wouldn’t be a quick fix. The city said it had to find the problem and then work with a third-party contractor to close lanes of traffic so repairs can be made.

In November, the city told us it would begin replacing about 30 poles in mid-December. However, it said only about six to eight poles have been replaced.

The city said the remaining lights are scheduled to be fixed early to mid-spring.

The YS Team will continue to follow this story and update you when repairs are made.

The city said you can report street light issues to Cityline by calling (315) 448-CITY (2489) or using the SYRCityline app.