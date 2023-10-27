SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Your Stories Team has an update to that mysterious lane closure on the Midler Avenue bridge in Syracuse.

In mid-October, we answered questions as to why a southbound lane on the bridge has been closed for months. The NYSDOT said a truck traveling on I-690 hit the bridge back in June. As a precaution, the right southbound lane on the bridge was closed until repairs could be made.

We now know work on the bridge will start Monday, October 30th.

In a news release, the NYSDOT said the Midler Avenue bridge would be closed until Thursday, November 2nd.

The NYSDOT lists the following detour:

Signed detours will be in place directing northbound traffic on Midler Avenue to I-690 eastbound to the Thompson interchange (Exit 16N) to I-690 eastbound to Midler Avenue (Exit 15). Southbound traffic will be directed to Burnet Avenue to I-690 westbound to the Teall interchange (Exit 14) to I-690 eastbound to Midler Avenue (exit 15).

In addition to the bridge closure, I-690 eastbound will also be impacted. traffic traveling in that direction will be reduced to one lane near the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.