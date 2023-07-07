SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

A viewer named Bea emailed the Your Stories Team asking if Centro is hiring drivers for the New York State Fair’s Park-N-Ride service.

Centro told the YS Team it’s not hiring temporary drivers for the fair due to the 10 weeks of training required to be a Centro bus driver.

Centro is, however, looking for permanent drivers for it’s normal operations.

Steven Koegel, Centro’s Vice President of Communications, said Centro is currently down roughly 40 drivers.

The driver shortage is once again forcing Centro to only offer three Park-N-Ride locations for this year’s fair: Downtown Syracuse Transportation Hub, Destiny USA and Long Branch Park in Liverpool.

Centro sent us the following link for those interested in a career as a driver.

New York State Fair Still Looking to Fill Hundreds of Jobs

While Centro is not hiring for the fair, there are still hundreds of temperorary jobs still open. Descriptions of all roles needed are provided here, at this link.

Alice Maggiore, Associate Director of Public Relations for the Great New York State Fair, said the greatest needs are in security, safety, tram conductors and guest relations.

Maggiore sent the YS Team the following descriptions for those jobs: