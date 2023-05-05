SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Skinny utility towers popping up along I-481 had questions popping into the Your Stories inbox.

We noticed several of the new towers on I-481 from I-690 to the I-81 interchange in Cicero.

The NYSDOT told the YS team the towers are part of the $2.25 billion I-81 Viaduct Project.

In a statement, the NYSDOT described them as GPS towers and said there are 21 of them in the Syracuse area:

The structures are GPS towers being installed by Salt City Constructors (SCC), which will utilize a state-of-the-art WiFi network that allows workers and equipment in the field to communicate with and receive project planning data from the server located in SCC’s field office.

