SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
Skinny utility towers popping up along I-481 had questions popping into the Your Stories inbox.
We noticed several of the new towers on I-481 from I-690 to the I-81 interchange in Cicero.
The NYSDOT told the YS team the towers are part of the $2.25 billion I-81 Viaduct Project.
In a statement, the NYSDOT described them as GPS towers and said there are 21 of them in the Syracuse area:
The structures are GPS towers being installed by Salt City Constructors (SCC), which will utilize a state-of-the-art WiFi network that allows workers and equipment in the field to communicate with and receive project planning data from the server located in SCC’s field office.
Have you wondered about those mysterious mailboxes you see in the emergency turnarounds on I-481? We solved that mystery in March.
