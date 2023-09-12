CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
A few of our viewers have contacted the Your Stories Team wondering about construction near the Walmart on Route 11 in Cicero.
You can bank on this answer, a credit union is being built.
Sidney Federal Credit Union (SFCU) based in Delaware County has 10 branches, mostly in the Southern Tier.
This will be the credit union’s first Syracuse area branch.
SFCU’s Andrew Smith, said they hope to have the Cicero branch open by the end of the year or in early 2024 at the latest.
