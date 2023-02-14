TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team has received a few emails about an old building being demolished in DeWitt.

One of those emails was from Barbara Gee:

Glad to see that the eyesore building on East Genesee Street next to Aldi has been demolished. What is next for that site?

The Town of DeWitt Planning and Zoning office told the YS Team that a med spa company named Chapter Aesthetic Studio will be taking over that now vacant lot.

The town believed construction is likely to start in the spring.

According to the Chapter Aesthetic Studio website, the cosmetology company has several locations in the US, including one in Oneida County in the Town of New Hartford.

Another Chapter Aesthetic is being built on Route 11 in Cicero near Circle Drive. That building is up and so too is the sign.

The YS Team reached out to Chapter Aesthetic to learn more about the opening dates for Cicero and DeWitt. We will update this story when we hear back.

The Town of DeWitt said the building that was recently demolished had been vacant for a while. Before it was taken down, it housed a tailor shop and real estate company.