SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!
The Your Stories Team has received several questions about the big build happening on Buckley Road in Salina.
Viewers such as Karen Fischel, have reached out wondering if we knew when Central New York’s first Restaurant Depot will open its doors.
The 50,000 sq. ft. warehouse is being built near the corner of Buckley Road and 7th North Street.
Larry Cohen, with Restaurant Depot, said the store is set to open Wednesday, September 27.
Cohen said the hope was to have the store open this month, but they had a delay in obtaining electrical equipment based on supply chain issues.
This will be the first Restaurant Depot in the Syracuse area. The national chain has stores in Albany, Rochester, and Buffalo. Restaurant Depot has more than 130 locations nationwide.
The company describes itself as a Wholesale Cash & Carry Foodservice Supplier. Its tagline is, “Where restaurants shop.”
According to the company’s website, Restaurant Depot offers memberships only to businesses.
“Free membership cards are issued at our warehouse stores to those who own or manage a restaurant, coffee shop, bar, pizzeria, night club, caterer, deli, foodservice distributor or non-profit organization,” According to its website.
