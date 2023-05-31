CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
Viewer Peggy Przybycien, contacted the Your Stories Team curious about the temporary black fencing seen on I-81 and I-481 near the northern interchange, on the border of Cicero and North Syracuse.
Peggy, this is part of the $2.25 billion I-81 Viaduct Project.
NYS DOT told the YS Team silt fencing had been placed along various sections of I-81 and I-481 to prevent soil runoff during construction.
The fencing is part of the first contract awarded for the I-81 project. It focuses on reconstructing the I-81/I-481 northern interchange into Business Loop 81 and I-81. Work will also expand parts of I-481 from two to three lanes to the Kirkville Road interchange.
Contract 1 is nearly $300 million. The NYS DOT said work on this contract is expected to be completed in late 2025.
