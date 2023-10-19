DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer Paul Powers contacted the Your Stories Team, curious about the work he was seeing near the Kirkville Road and I-481 interchange in DeWitt. He wondered if it had something to do with the Interstate 81 Viaduct Project.

According to the NYSDOT, the orange and black silt fencing in that area is related to the I-81 project.

Here’s what the NYSDOT said in a statement:

What the viewer currently sees near the interchange of Kirkville Road and interstate 481 is a staging area being setup by the contractor, CNY Alliance, to store material and equipment for Contract 2 of the I-81 Viaduct Project.

Actual construction in the area of the Kirkville Road interchange with I-481 will begin later next year. The ramp from Kirkville Road westbound to I-481 northbound (future 81) will be extended to the Thruway interchange, exit 6, increasing the northbound lanes from two to three. I-481 will be widened to three lanes in both directions south of the Kirkville Road interchange.