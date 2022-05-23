You ask, we answer! The Your Stories team has received phone calls and emails about being charged a new paint recycling fee when buying new paint.

While no one likes added fees, this one is designed to make life a little easier for you.

It can be a hassle to track down a paint recycling center to get rid of old paint. For this reason, many of us have old paint cans piling up in our basement, garage or shed.

Now, there’s a new program in New York State that lets you drop-off old paint and similar products at participating hardware stores and other businesses.

You can drop-off up to five gallons of paint, per visit. Some location will take more. The paint must be in its original container. It’s free to drop-off paint because it is funded through a PaintCare recycling fee on all new paint purchases in New York.

You’ll likely see the fee listed on your receipt the next time you buy paint. The fee starts at $.45 on purchases of half pint up to a gallon. The charge is $.95 for one and two gallons of paint. It increases to $1.95 on purchases of two gallons up to five gallons.

According to PaintCare, New York State has more than 200 drop-off sites. Paint stores are not required to participate as a drop-off location. Most Sherwin-Williams stores in the Syracuse area take old paint. The assistant manager at the Fayetteville location says its store does not participate because it doesn’t have enough storage space. According to PaintCare’s website, Lowes and Home Depot don’t offer the recycling program in our area. Click here to find a location near you.

Drop-off locations accept interior and exterior architectural paints, primers, deck coatings and stains. For a complete list click here.