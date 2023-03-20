SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories team received more questions about scammers trying to scam you over the phone.

Earlier in the year, we answered how to stop those dreaded robocalls.

A viewer named Patty wanted to know if there’s a way to stop or block robotexts. The topic is timely because FCC took aim this month at stopping robocalls.

In a March 16, news release, the Commission stated, “New action requires wireless carriers to block texts from illegitimate numbers and looks to develop more ways to combat growing robotext problem.”

The FCC said from 2015 to 2022, complaints about robotexts went from 3,300 to 18,900 a year.

More from the FCC release:

“The Report and Order adopted today requires blocking of text messages that appear to come from phone numbers that are unlikely to transmit text messages. This includes invalid, unallocated, or unused numbers. It also includes numbers that the subscriber to the number has self-identified as never sending text messages and numbers that government agencies and other well-known entities identify as not used for texting.”

How to Report Robo-texts

If you receive an unwanted call or text you can file a report with the FCC.

You can also report what you believe to be a possible scam to the FTC.

Both the FCC and FTC recommend forwarding unwanted texts to SPAM (7726) and you’re advised to delete suspicious texts.

FCC Tips to Avoid Unwanted Texts

▪ Do not respond to unwanted texts from questionable sources. Several mobile service providers allow you to block the sender by forwarding unwanted texts to 7726 (or “SPAM”). Check with your provider about options.

▪ Be careful about giving out your mobile phone number or any other personal information.

▪ Read through commercial web forms and check for a privacy policy when submitting your mobile phone number to any customer website. You should be able to opt out of receiving texts – but you may have to check or uncheck a preselected box to do so.

▪ Find out if any company you do business with has a policy that allows it to sell or share your information

Click here for more ways the FCC recommends stopping and blocking robocalls and texts.

The FTC also has these helpful tips to stop robocalls.

It suggests links on how to filter and block messages and numbers on iPhones and Androids. The FTC also recommends ctia.org for call-blocking apps.