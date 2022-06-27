(WSYR-TV)–One of the reasons I love hosting the Your Stories Q&A segment is because of the wide variety of questions we receive from our viewers. Steve Plank of Syracuse reached out to the YS team wondering what is behind a name in Oswego County.

I so appreciated the YS article you did about the origin of many village/town names in CNY, but one was missing that I’ve always wondered about. I knew the connection to Roman history and local names, but I’ve never been able to find out how the village of Mexico got its name. Any help?

Steve, call it the mystery in Mexico, NY. Members of the Mexico Historical Society said it’s a question they get all the time. But, they don’t really know how the Town and Village got their names.









Courtesy Mexico Historical Society

Jim Hotchkiss with the historical society, said their best guess is the surveyor hired to survey the land owned by George Scriba in the late 18th century, had an affinity for that area of the world. But that is only a guess.

A fun fact about Mexico, NY, it’s known as the Mother of Towns. Hotchkiss said the original town extended all the way from Oswego to Cortland. Hotchkiss said 84 towns would form from the original Town of Mexico.

The Town of Mexico was incorporated in 1792. The Village of Mexico was incorporated in 1851.