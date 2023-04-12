SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
The Your Stories Team received more questions regarding Syracuse’s new trash carts. Starting in June, homeowners and tenants will begin receiving a 96-gallon cart for trash.
The YS Team was recently asked how city residents can get rid of old trash cans.
Public Information Officer, Kelly Montague with the City of Syracuse, said once the new carts are delivered, the DPW Department will collect old trash cans.
Montague said the details are still being worked out and residents will learn more when they receive a mailer informing them what phase they’re in when it comes to the new cart rollout.
June’s “Phase 1” of the plan covers about 20 percent of the city, with the transition citywide expected by the end of the year.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: How do I get rid of my old trash cans?
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s behind the recent jump at the pump?
- Your Stories Q&A: Why are trees being cut down near the I-81/I-481 interchange?
- Your Stories Q&A: Why the Onondaga Lake Pkwy exit is closed, again
- Your Stories Q&A: Why are tires piling up in Kirkville?
- Your Stories Q&A: What happened to the live cameras at the Syracuse Airport?
- Your Stories Q&A: New pavement for rough road near NBT Bank Stadium
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s the plan for the former Westvale Kirby’s?
- Your Stories Q&A: A question regarding Syracuse’s new garbage cans
- Baldwinsville Pop Warner cheer team finds temporary practice space
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s next for former Franciscan Convent?
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s the latest on plan to bring Chick-fil-A to DeWitt?
- Your Stories Q&A: With Walgreens closed, is Canastota trying to land another pharmacy?
- Your Stories Q&A: WellNow Urgent Care “temporarily closed” in Cortland
- Your Stories Q&A: More plans revealed for land near abandoned plaza in Central Square