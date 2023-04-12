SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team received more questions regarding Syracuse’s new trash carts. Starting in June, homeowners and tenants will begin receiving a 96-gallon cart for trash.

The YS Team was recently asked how city residents can get rid of old trash cans.

Public Information Officer, Kelly Montague with the City of Syracuse, said once the new carts are delivered, the DPW Department will collect old trash cans.

Montague said the details are still being worked out and residents will learn more when they receive a mailer informing them what phase they’re in when it comes to the new cart rollout.

June’s “Phase 1” of the plan covers about 20 percent of the city, with the transition citywide expected by the end of the year.