SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For several weeks in a row, gas prices have been falling. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas sits at $3.39, down nearly $.30 in one month.

“The primary reasons are flat demand at the pump and lower costs for oil. Future prices could be impacted by global events, which impact oil prices, but for now, drivers will benefit from falling prices with every visit to the pump,” AAA wrote in a release earlier this week.

Nine states, all located in the south, have an average price under $3.00 a gallon.

Could Syracuse Area Fall to the $3.00 Mark By The End of the Year?

Currently, the average price per gallon in the Syracuse region is $3.70, down $.14 from a month ago, according to AAA.

While that’s the average price, the YS Team found stations north of Syracuse selling gas at a much cheaper rate. A station off Buckley Road in Clay was selling gas for $3.25 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis, said without a major hiccup in the economy or weather, gas prices in our region should keep dropping over the next several weeks.

De Haan said the Syracuse area could see the average price of gallon falling another $.10 to $.25 by the end of the year.

He said it’s not out of the question that a few stations in our area could be selling gas near or below $3.00 a gallon, but don’t expect it to be widespread.