SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The latest question sent to the Your Stories Team is about peeling license plates.

The State recently announced you can replace a peeling license plate for free. If you choose the free option, you will get a new license number.

If you want to keep your current number, you can do so for $20.

A viewer recently called the YS Team wondering if you keep your number by paying the $20, does that now mean you have a personalized plate?

The viewer asked the question because the State charges an annual fee of $31.25 for a personalized plate.

Tim O’Brien, a spokesperson for NYS DMV, said paying to keep your number when replacing a peeling plate does not make it a personalized plate.

So, no extra annual fee!