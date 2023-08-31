TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

You can count on the Your Stories Team to answer a question on counting.

How does the NYS Fair count concert crowds?

Fair concerts are free with fair admission, meaning there’s not a separate ticket to see a concert – which begs the question: how does the Fair know that more than 16,000 people watched Salt-N-Peppa at Chevy Court and more than 53,000 people packed Suburban Park on opening day to see country star Lainey Wilson? The Wilson crowd broke a New York State Fair concert record.

The Fair gives estimates not exact numbers, but it’s confident in its count.

You’ve heard of the Counting Crows, well at the Fair it’s “Counting Crosby.”

Jim Crosby, is the man behind the count.

Alice Maggiore, the Associate Director of Public Information for the NYS Fair, said Crosby’s been working at the Fair for 56 years!

Crosby can be seen walking the perimeter and high above the crowd, standing atop a lookout tower to estimate the crowds.

Maggiore said Crosby uses a grid and formula to help calculate the crowds. She said the formula is one square yard per person and then uses certain multipliers to get the estimate. She said the formula can change depending on the venue layout.

Maggiore said estimating crowds at Suburban Park is more difficult than at Chevy Court. That’s because there’s more room for crowds to spread out and fans can wrap around the pond at packed concerts, such as Lainey Wilson.

When it comes to Chevy Court, Maggiore said Crosby has the venue broken down into a grid and knows how many people can fit on the benches and how many people can pack a certain standing section at the venue.

Maggiore said when Fair staff compares its crowd estimates with the concert promoter’s estimate it’s usually within 100 people.