SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we roll into the Fair, we’re ready to answer all your Fair questions.
We keep hearing from you regarding the Park-N-Ride shuttles. What time do the Park-N-Ride shuttles start and how do you pay?
This is a great question because while many parts of the fair are cashless, the Park-N-Ride is cash only, no credit cards allowed.
If you have a Centro Pass you can use that as your payment.
The three Park-N-Ride locations include:
You’ll see ticket tables in the parking lots. It’s a dollar each way.
Seniors and kids ages six to nine are 50 cents. Children younger than six are free.
Shuttles begin at 8:35 a.m. and run continuously until 10:30 p.m. Return shuttles from the main gate run from 9 a.m. until midnight.
