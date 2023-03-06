ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

This question had our eyes on the road, watching our wheels.

A viewer named Joan asked the Your Stories Team how to report potholes in Onondaga County, outside of Syracuse City limits.

She specifically wanted to know about Route 173 in the Town of Onondaga.

Reporting potholes can be tricky because it depends if you were driving on a local, county or state road.

A spokesperson with Onondaga County said it received about three to five reports a month for potholes to be filled, but 95% of those roads belonged to another jurisdiction.

For instance, Route 173 in the Town of Onondaga is a state road maintained by NYS DOT.

If you find a pothole on the Thruway, an interstate, or another state-operated highway or road, the number to call is 1-800-POTHOLE.

“Annually the 1-800-Pothole line receives over 8,900 calls from across the state. Multiple calls reporting the same pothole are not distinguished. Reported potholes are serviced by the region in the order the calls are received,” NYS DOT spokesperson, Curtis Jetter, wrote in an email.

To help crews find the crater you’re calling about, be specific as possible, including the direction of travel, nearest landmark, and even the mile marker or exit number.

To report a pothole in Onondaga County, click here.

For a pothole in the City of Syracuse, you’re encouraged to use Cityline, by using the SYRCityline app or calling (315) 448-CITY (2489)