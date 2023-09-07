SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Rough railroad crossings have become a hot topic for the Your Stories Team. We’ve heard from several viewers with complaints about bumpy tracks.

A notorious crossing that brings complaints to the YS Team is on NY 290 (Manlius Center Road), near Interstate 481 in DeWitt. A homemade sign that reads, “Fix the Road,” was placed about a month ago near the crossing.

We’re often asked, who’s responsible for making the repairs and how can someone report an issue.

According to the NYSDOT and local municipalities, the rail companies are responsible for fixing bumpy tracks.

Many of the complaints we’ve received take issue with tracks owned by CSX.

HOW TO REPORT A PROBLEM TO CSX

While CSX has not responded to our most recent requests for comments about repairs, in past stories the company has advised people to submit a complaint through its website.

Once you go to CSX.com, select “Contact Us” under the “About Us” section. If you select, “property concerns” from the dropdown box, you will see a section that reads, “Rough Crossings.” There’s a map where you can find the actual crossing you want addressed.

Once you submit the address you’ll be asked to describe the concern and leave your contact information.

While we can’t guarantee this will prompt a repair, CSX did recently remove a crossing that was a source of complaints near Crouse-Hinds on the Syracuse/Salina line.