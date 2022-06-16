(WYSR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 viewer, Gary Piontkowski contacted the Your Stories Team wondering why an iconic slogan was removed from a CNY landmark.

Piontkowski said a friend first noticed the slogan “Food You’ll Like” is no longer painted on Heid’s of Liverpool. The popular spot is famous for its Hoffman hotdogs. The painted phrase was a fixture on the building for decades.

Heid’s General Manager, Pat Winslow, said the slogan was painted over more than a year ago because the lettering was starting to chip and flake.

The plan was to replace the painted slogan with a large neon sign. Winslow said he worked with a gentleman who traced the painting so the neon sign would match the original slogan.

Winslow said the neon sign plan “fell by the wayside” because there was a lot of “red tape” trying to get proper permits and approval.

But don’t worry Heid’s fans! Winslow said “Food You’ll Like” will be repainted in same spot, style, and powder blue color. He also plans on adding the phrase “Taste the Tradition” on the other side of the building. Winslow said work should begin in a week or two.