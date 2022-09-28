FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A question that the Your Stories Team has received for years, centers around a proposed grocery store in the Village of Fayetteville.

The YS Team was recently sent an email asking for an update on the project.

A proposal to bring a grocery store to the old O’Brien & Gere manufacturing site on E. Genesee Street is still on the table.

Fayetteville Mayor, Mark Olson, said the grocery store proposal is going through the approval process by the village planning board.

He said the scope of the project has changed over the years. Town Homes and apartments that were first proposed to be built with the grocery store on the property have been scrapped. Now, just a 56,000 sq ft grocery store is being considered.

Olson said the project has faced legal challenges from residents. He also said concerns about environmental issues, traffic, lighting, and noise have been raised through the years.

Olson said the project has cleared some major hurdles but still must get the green light from the planning board. He said construction likely wouldn’t begin until spring 2023 at the earliest.

Back in 2020, the YS Team confirmed through sources that Hannaford Supermarket was the chain looking to open in Fayetteville. The Maine-based chain has several stores in New York, including locations in Utica and Rome. This would be the first Hannaford in Onondaga County.

The mayor said the proposed grocery store has been nameless to this point. A spokesperson for Hannaford told the YS Team, “We have no information to share.”