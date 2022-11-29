TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Your Stories Team has confirmed a new Starbucks is in the works in Salina.
According to the Town’s Planning and Development Department, the spot being targeted for the coffee chain is located at the corner of Elwood Davis and Buckley Roads. Currently, a vacant parking lot sits on the property.
The Town said nothing official has been brought before the planning board, but the property owner confirmed to the Planning and Zoning Director that the plan is to build a Starbucks.
The Your Stories Team reached out to Starbucks for comment but has yet to hear back from the company.
The Planning Department said this would be the first Starbucks in Salina.
The property is located right near the new Restaurant Depot being built. It also sits near the 81/90 interchange.
The news comes at a time when Starbucks has shuttered a few shops in our area, including two in the City of Syracuse and one in Ithaca.
