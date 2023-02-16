SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer Pat Campbell says it’s been about six months since the last COVID-19 booster.

So he wants to know, is another booster coming out soon?

The bivalent booster rolled out last September. According to the CDC, only about 16 percent of people in the U.S. got the latest jab.

Cambell wanted us to pass this question along to Dr. Stephen Thomas, with Upstate Medical University.

Dr. Thomas sent the YS team the following statement:

“We do not know when a new booster with new ingredients will be required, or if it will be required. We also do not know how the FDA proposal to complete a yearly review of circulating variants and recommendation for booster ingredients will be implemented.”

The FDA has recently proposed making the COVID-19 vaccine a yearly shot, similar to the annual flu shot.

But that’s still being discussed and the pros and cons are being weighed.