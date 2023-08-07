FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!
A viewer named Jim, reached out to the Your Stories Team wanting to know if a car wash is still planned for a busy intersection in the Village of Fayetteville.
Jim said the fenced off site at the intersection of West Genesee and Highbridge Streets is overgrown with weeds and has become an “eyesore.”
Fayetteville Mayor, Mark Olson, told the YS Team that a Splash Car Wash has been approved by the village to be built at 129 West Genesee Street.
The final site plan was approved by the village’s planning board last November.
Olson said the project was just waiting on the property owner to file the correct paperwork, consolidating 4 separate parcels into 1.
He added that those behind the Splash Car Wash project informed him they were hopeful construction would begin in the next month.
According to the planning board, the Splash Car Wash will be approximately 5,500 square feet. It will be an automated, indoor car wash.
Splash will be built where a former car wash, dry cleaner and Verizon store once stood. Mayor Olson said the lot has been vacant for several years.
According to Splash’s website, there are more than 20 locations in N.Y., including several in CNY.
