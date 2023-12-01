OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Several viewers have been asking for an update on the plan to bring a Hobby Lobby to the Port City.

At the beginning of the year, The Your Stories Team broke the news that Hobby Lobby was moving into the former JcPenney at the Oswego Plaza off NY-104.

Some of our viewers were wondering if the deal fell through.

According to Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, the arts and crafts store is still a go.

He said those behind the Hobby Lobby project, recently renewed its construction permit with the city.

Barlow did not know when construction on the former JCP would begin. When he announced the deal back in January, he said it could take up to 18 months for the project to be completed.

The YS Team reached out to Hobby Lobby for an update, but have not heard back.