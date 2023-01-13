CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

If you live in the Cortland area and have been stuck in a rut without Pizza Hut — You will like this Your Stories Q&A!

The YS Team has received a few questions when it comes to Pizza Hut in different areas of Central New York. Most of the time, the viewer wants to know if a closed Pizza Hut will reopen or if another business will move into the vacant building.

A viewer named Michael, wanted know if Pizza Hut was returning to Cortland. The former location off Tompkins Street, near the Crown City Cinema, closed. The building remains vacant.

According to Cortlandville’s Planning and Zoning Department, A new Pizza Hut has been approved to move into the former Jazzercise building on Groton Ave.

A construction permit was granted last month, but town officials did not know when construction would begin.

According to planning documents, the Pizza Hut will be pickup only, no seating or dine-in option will be available.