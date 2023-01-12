MANLIUS N.Y (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Viewer Deb Evans contacted the Your Stories Team wanting an update on a proposed development in Manlius that calls for a Starbucks.

“Are the plans to build a Starbucks and WellNow Urgent Care still a go?“

Code and Zoning Enforcement Official, Mike Decker, with the Village of Manlius said the project has been approved but construction has not started.

A three-phase development, known as Fayette Street PUD (Planned Unit Development) is slated for the general area of Fayette Street near the Highbridge Road split.

The Starbucks and WellNow Urgent Care are in the first phase of the project. Decker said details such as signage are still being discussed in planning board meetings.

The group behind the project is Caliber Commercial Brokerage out of Rochester. The YS Team called the company for a construction timeline but did not hear back.

Decker said construction on the first phase could begin in late spring but deferred to Caliber for an accurate timeline.

Decker added the second phase of the project calls for a three-story Craftsman style building that will have shops and restaurants on the first level and apartments on the above floors.

That building is slated to be built where the vacant Express Lincoln Mercury Sales now stands. It’s been vacant since 2007 and has been described as an eyesore.

Decker said if the phase two building does not get built, there’s a contingency plan for the dealership building to still be demolished.

The third phase, proposes a two-story apartment building off Eureka and Park Drives, behind the CVS.