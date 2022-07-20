SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team getting back into the weeds for this Q&A! The Team received another tall grass complaint.

Allan VanDeusen called NewsChannel 9 and said he almost got into an accident when getting off Onondaga Lake Parkway onto Park Street in the City of Syracuse.

When drivers make their way off the Parkway to Park Street, they need to get over to the right to make the exit. While switching lanes, drivers have to contend with traffic coming from Old Liverpool and Buckley Roads.

VanDeusen said he had a hard time seeing the traffic coming from Old Liverpool and Buckley because of the high grass. VanDeusen wanted us to find out if the grass will be cut.

When the YS Team went to check it out, we found some areas have been mowed, particularly right before the lanes come together. But other parts of the grassy area do remain high.

A spokesperson with the New York State Department of Transportation told us that area gets mowed twice a year, once in the spring and again in August, before the NY State Fair. The DOT said they have not received any complaints about the grass causing traffic issues.