TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer Tom Jackson called the Your Stories Team wondering if two closed hotels in the Town of Salina will remain closed because of the future Interstate 81 project.

He specifically asked about the old Comfort Inn off Buckley Road that closed in 2020 and the Ramada off Electronics Parkway. The Ramada, previously a Holiday Inn, just recently closed.

The I-81 project, that’s been in the works for more than a decade, calls for highway traffic to be rerouted to I-481 at points north and south of the City of Syracuse. That portion of 481 will be renamed I-81.

Maps and renderings posted by the state, show the current portion of 81 that goes through the City of Syracuse and Salina will become “Business Loop 81.” The main interstate would no longer run through the Town.

Salina’s Planning and Zoning Director, Mark Lafaver, told the YS Team that hotel owners have expressed concerns about the project.

He said the old Comfort Inn closed at the start of COVID, and the owner of that property doesn’t want to put money into the building to reopen as a hotel because of the uncertainty with the project.

Lafaver also said that the nearby lot, where a Restaurant Depot is being built, was originally going to be a hotel but the owners changed plans because of 81.

Lafaver said the closed Ramada on Electronics Parkway will be transformed into senior apartments.

He added the Town has reached out to the company that’s building the apartments to see if they would consider doing something similar to the vacant Comfort Inn on Buckley.