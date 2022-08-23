SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Your stories Q&A NYS Fair edition!
Is the Fair completely cashless?
No, but you cannot use cash to get inside the gates. Both parking and admission to the Fair are cashless. You need to buy your parking passes and admission tickets in advance through etix.com
You can also call Etix at 1-800-514-3849
Once you get onto the Fairgrounds you can use cash at the Midway for rides and various food vendors will also accept cash.
The popular milk bar accepts cash and coins to buy samples of chocolate, white and strawberry milk.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: Is the NYS Fair cashless?
- Your Stories Q&A: Will all the NYS Fair animals return this year?
- Your Stories Q&A: Park-N-Ride options remain limited for NYS State Fair due to driver shortage
- Your Stories: Chevy Court vs. Chevy Park at NYS Fair
- Your Stories: Is the drop about to stop at the pump?
- Your Stories Q&A: Do I need to wear a mask at the NYS Fair?
- Your Stories Q&A: Major paving project slated for Manlius
- Your Stories: No, Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans hasn’t resumed production
- Your Stories Q&A: Open doors at a closed store grabs attention in Mattydale
- Your Stories Q&A: Don’t count on a countdown outside the NYS Fair this year
- Your Stories Q&A: Construction on the corner of Wetzel Road and Henry Clay Boulevard?
- Your Stories Q&A: Are you still waiting for your homeowner tax rebate credit check?
- Your Stories Q&A: Will the JetBlue nonstop flight from Syracuse to Orlando return?
- Your Stories Q&A: An update on two popular exit ramps near Destiny USA
- Your Stories Q&A: Why are NY gas prices nearly $.35 more than the national average?