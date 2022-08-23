SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Your stories Q&A NYS Fair edition!

Is the Fair completely cashless?

No, but you cannot use cash to get inside the gates. Both parking and admission to the Fair are cashless. You need to buy your parking passes and admission tickets in advance through etix.com

You can also call Etix at 1-800-514-3849

Once you get onto the Fairgrounds you can use cash at the Midway for rides and various food vendors will also accept cash.

The popular milk bar accepts cash and coins to buy samples of chocolate, white and strawberry milk.