SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A viewer reached out to the Your Stories Team wondering if the COVID-19 treatment medication, Paxlovid is covered by insurance.

The viewer saw the hefty price tag of the Pfizer drug and was worried that it would come with a huge out-of-pocket cost for those who are prescribed it to fight COVID-19.

According to this Associated Press article from October 2023, Pfizer is selling the five-day supply of Paxlovid for nearly $1,400. That doesn’t mean you will pay that price.

According to the American Medical Association, many people will be able to access the pills at no cost.

“Through Dec. 31, 2024, individuals covered under federal programs, such as Medicare or Medicaid, and uninsured patients are eligible for the USG Patient Assistance Program (PAP) operated by Pfizer and can receive Paxlovid at no cost,” According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

For those who are not covered by a federal program, the Your Stories Team has learned that Paxlovid is covered by most major private insurance plans.

“It appears that Paxlovid is covered by most major insurers including Medicaid; however, coverage and out-of-pocket expense varies by each insurance plan,” said John Marraffa, Jr., R.Ph., Kinney Drugs president.

Aida Byne, director of communications and regional markets for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield wrote, “Paxlovid is a covered drug under Excellus BCBS plans with a pharmacy benefit. A member’s cost for COVID-related services, including Paxlovid, is based on the details of their current health plan benefits.”

Pfizer also offers a Co-Pay Savings Program to help those with private insurance plans.