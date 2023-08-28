SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

If you’re planning on using the Centro Park-N-Ride service for the Great New York State Fair, you may be asking the same question Jerry Rushak recently sent the Your Stories Team.

Rushak wondered if police patrols would be present at the Destiny USA Park-N-Ride lot to prevent break-ins and other issues.

Rushak’s email was timely, given that the City of Syracuse recently announced that property crime, including car thefts are on the rise compared to last year.

It is important to note, NewsChannel 9 has not received any reports of criminal activity happening at the Park-N-Ride locations during this year’s Fair.

Syracuse Police said they are “keeping an eye” on the Destiny USA lot but referred us to the mall for more specifics.

Aiden McGuire, Director of Corporate Communications for Destiny’s parent company, Pyramid, sent the following statement:

“We’re excited to once again host this year’s Park-N-Ride at Destiny USA and look forward to welcoming visitors from all over the region for the Great New York State Fair. We take great pride in being Centro’s most popular Park-N-Ride location for families looking for a fun-filled day at the Fair. In addition to our on-site security patrols, guests can expect to see additional security from Centro throughout the duration of this year’s New York State Fair.“

Centro’s VP of Communications, Steven Koegel, told the YS Team that Centro does have a security plan for its Park-N-Ride locations, including an on-site presence. Koegel said he could not address specifics.

The YS Team did spot Centro vehicles at Destiny USA and Long Branch Park with amber lights that read “Supervisor” on the back window.

Koegel said in addition to a security plan, Centro employees staff the ticket tables at the Park-N-Ride lots from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.