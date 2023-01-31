SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team received several emails and calls from viewers asking if Tony’s Family Restaurant at 3004 Burnet Ave is closing.

It’s true, after 21 years, Friday will be the restaurant’s last day.

The restaurant is owned by brothers Tony and Mike Albanese.

Mike called the decision “very bittersweet,” and said they will miss their regulars who became like family.

Tony, who was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the restaurant is retiring. Mike said, the two didn’t want to keep the restaurant open without Tony because they feared the quality wouldn’t be the same.

The brothers also own Vito’s in East Syracuse. Mike, said Tony’s catering menu will still be available through Vito’s and said some of Tony’s most popular dishes could end up on Vito’s dine-in menu.

While Tony’s is closing, Mike said the Burnet Ave building will stay open and become a new restaurant.

The family is leasing the space to a man that will open Lavish Mediterranean.

He said the Mediterranean restaurant could open next week.