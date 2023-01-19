OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — R.I.P to the JCP in Oswego. The Your Stories Team has learned the JCPenney located in the Oswego Plaza off NY-104, will close for good this spring.

According to the company’s website, once the Oswego location closes, the only JCP left in Central New York will be in Cortland.

JcPenney sent the YS Team the following statement on the Oswego closing:

Our JCPenney store at the Oswego Plaza will be closing its doors. The liquidation process will begin this February, with the store closing by May of this year. The decision to close a store is never an easy one. We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at our Oswego, New York location. JCPenney

Oswego Mayor, Billy Barlow, said the City had a feeling it was just a matter of time JCPenney would close because it was on the chopping block in 2020, when the company filed bankruptcy. While other CNY locations shut its doors in 2020, the Oswego location was ultimately spared.

Hobby Lobby and Texas Road House will move into Oswego Plaza

Mayor Barlow said once the JCPenney moves out, Hobby Lobby will occupy the space. He said it will likely be 12 to 18 months before the giant arts and craft store opens.

The JCPenney closure also means the Oswego Plaza will be getting the highly anticipated Texas Roadhouse.

Mayor Barlow added the Penney’s location did not want the restaurant chain to build in front of the store. Now with Penney’s moving out, the Texas Roadhouse project will move forward. He said the first phase of construction will start in about a month and construction will ramp up this summer.