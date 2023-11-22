SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR) – You ask, we answer!
A few of our viewers have reached out wanting to know if there’s still a plan to transform a closed hotel on Electronics Pkwy into luxury senior housing.
Last year, the Ramada by Wyndham, previously a Holiday Inn, closed after being open for decades.
The hotel had been a staple for the Syracuse Nationals, where car lovers stayed and showed off their hot rods every July.
Town of Salina Supervisor Nick Paro told the YS Team it appears the sale and the plan to convert the hotel into senior housing fell through.
Paro did not know the reason the deal never closed and said the building was still for sale.
Paro said town leaders are hopeful another company will show interest in the building and have a similar plan to upgrade the building into housing.
County records show the property is owned by First Republic Corp of America out of New York City.
Our photographer noticed a mobile security camera in the parking lot of the former Ramada. Paro told the YS Team that was put there to prevent people from illegally entering the property.
