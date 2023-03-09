SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Your Stories team found itself in the middle of a mailbox mystery.

Several viewers contacted the YS team wanting to know why there are mailboxes in the emergency turnarounds on Interstate 481.

Viewers said they spotted the mailboxes in several turnarounds on I-481 from I-690 to I-81, north of Syracuse.

It’s not about postage, it’s about protection.

The YS Team was told by the NYS DOT that the mailboxes are being used to weatherproof GPS repeaters.

The DOT said the devices were set up by Salt City Constructors, LLC, and will be used in the construction of the I-81 project.

The DOT confirmed the technology allows the heavy equipment operators to get a precise layout of the construction site and aids them in grading the roadway.

The DOT said construction is on contract 1 of the I-81 project slated to start in the spring, weather permitting.