(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Today’s question takes us to the village of Manlius. Viewer Ken Walcyk sent the Your Stories Team the following question:

What is the 92/173 road project in Manlius?

The NYS DOT is planning a major paving project for those two state routes that run right through the heart of the village.

Starting Spring 2023, crews will start milling and resurfacing four inches of asphalt along a 1.2 mile stretch of 92 and 173.

According to the DOT, the project begins at 92 and 257 near Café Kubal and stops on 92 near Academy Street. Work on 173 will be between Clinton Street and the bridge over Limestone Creek, not far from the Manlius Tops.

In addition to paving, new sidewalks, curb ramps, and added street parking near some village businesses will be including in the project.

Village of Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall said the drainage grates on the two routes will be raised to surface level. He said this will smooth the commute for drivers.

The DOT also plans on making improvements to the timing of the traffic signals. Mayor Whorrall said he believes this will improve traffic flow and alleviate some of the backups often experienced by drivers during busy travel times.

Mayor Whorrall said village officials have been trying to come up with a plan to “slow traffic” in that area. He said the village wants the routes to be more friendly to pedestrians. He said business owners have complained for years that heavy and speeding traffic have made it difficult for potential customers to park and walk to their shops.

Whorrall thinks improved traffic flow will ultimately make conditions safer for pedestrians.

The DOT said the paving project is in the design phase. Construction is expected to start next spring and finish by the end of 2023. Work will take place overnight.