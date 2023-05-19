TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
The Your Stories Team has heard from many of our viewers when it comes to rough railroad crossings in and around Syracuse.
Viewer Paul Smith had a question about Soule Road in the Town of Clay. It’s a heavily traveled road that runs from Routes 57 and 31 in the Town of Clay.
Onondaga County DOT paved a portion of Soule Road last year. Smith wanted to know if the remaining portion from Route 57 to Fairway East would be paved.
Smith also wondered if the railroad crossing on Soul Road would be smoothed as part of the project. He said the tracks have been an issue for years. Several NewsChannel 9 viewers have contacted us about the condition of the Soule Road tracks.
Justin Sayles, Communications Director with the Onondaga County Executive’s office, said the DOT is working on a federal project to finish the remaining portion of Soule Road. It would run from Fairway East to Route 57.
Sayles said the project is in the design stage and likely wouldn’t begin until 2025.
As for any fixes to the railroad crossing, that would need to be performed by CSX. Sayles said the County DOT is not permitted to perform work within so many feet of the crossing.
In past stories on rough crossings owned and maintained by CSX, a spokesperson advised people to go to this website to let them know of any issues.
If you select, “property concerns” from the dropdown box, you will see a section that reads, “Rough Crossings.” There’s a map where you can find the actual crossing you want addressed.
