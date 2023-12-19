SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
The Your Stories Team keeps hearing from our viewers about missing blue mailboxes outside area post offices.
One viewer recently asked about the missing boxes outside the branch on Teall Avenue near I-690.
The US Postal Inspection Service told the YS Team the blue mailboxes were removed in September due to vandalism.
This now makes at least the third location in Onondaga County where mailboxes have been removed for concerns about vandalism or mail theft.
USPS is in the process of replacing the old boxes at the Teall Avenue and Kinne Road branch in DeWitt with what it calls, “high-security collection boxes.” No timetable was given for the new mailboxes to be installed.
The post office in Mattydale now has one of the newer high-security collection boxes. The US Postal Inspection Service told the YS Team it received reports in June of possible mail theft from the old blue collection boxes at the Mattydale branch, located at 1900 Brewerton Road.
A USPS news release from last spring, states that 12,000 high-security mailboxes are being installed nationwide.
“The Postal Service is hardening blue collection boxes making access to their contents more difficult for criminals,” USPS said in a May release.
While the drive-up boxes are currently unavailable at Mattydale and DeWitt, customers can still drop off letters in the lobby.
