(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
We have an update on the new Byrne Dairy and Deli on Electronics Parkway near Lockheed Martin.
In early July, the Your Stories team was told construction was complete but National Grid still had to supply power to the site. Christian Brunelle from Byrne Dairy was hoping the store would be open by the end of July but cautioned that there was no timeline from National Grid.
Fortunately, we are at the end of the timeline! Brunelle says the lights are on and the store is ready to open. If everything goes as expected, the store will welcome its first customers on Wednesday, August 31.
This is Byrne Dairy’s third store in the Town of Salina.
