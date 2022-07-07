CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–You ask, we answer!

NewsChannel 9 viewer Jamie wrote the Your Stories Team with a question about a busy stretch of road in Onondaga County.

Do you know what is being built in Cicero on Route 31 near I-81?

According to Steven Procopio with the Town of Cicero, this is going to be a car wash. Procopio said two vacant buildings were demolished for the car wash that’s currently being built. Construction started in April.

A sign on the construction fence shows it will be a GO Car Wash. The national chain based in Denver, recently acquired Royal Car Wash based in Rochester.

It looks like Royal and GO are trying to make quite the splash here in the Syracuse area.

Royal’s website shows a plan for seven locations in Onondaga County, including one being built in the Town of Clay on Route 57 where the former Nick and Angelo’s restaurant was located.